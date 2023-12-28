Cleanliness workers relieved of their phones in ECR

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police are on the look out for three men who took away two mobile phones of two cleanliness workers on ECR on Wednesday night at Sandeep Avenue junction.

According to a complaint from 52-year-old, Dinakaran of Kodambakkan, contract worker that he and his colleague were sitting and sleeping on the electric vehicle when the three men reached there around 1.10 am and took their phones. As the two sounded alarm, the three had escaped on their bike.

Both of them were resting after their work when the incident happened, police noted. Though the victims tried to chase the trio, the three escaped from the scene with no time, police said.