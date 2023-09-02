Cleaning his weapon, pvt security guard shoots himself by accident

CHENNAI: The firing of the bullet created a flutter in the premises for a short time until the other staff learned that it was an accident when the security guard was cleaning the rifle, police said.

The injured guard was identified as Rana Kumar of Bihar employed with the firm for the past one year.

On Friday morning, Kumar was cleaning his double-barrel rifle before accompanying a team to fill cash in ATMs, when he accidentally pulled the trigger, police investigations revealed. The bullet hit his right waist.

His co-workers rescued him and got him admitted at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for treatment. Police said that Kumar was out of danger.

Chetpet police have registered a case and are investigating.