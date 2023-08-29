Classic Brit com to bring laughter, confusion to city stage

CHENNAI: Get ready for a dose of old-school British humour with a touch of confusion, as The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre present Alan Ayckbourn’s brilliant play, Relatively Speaking. If you’re a fan of witty wordplay, sparkling dialogues, and a hearty comedy of errors, this play is tailor-made for you. Director Tehzeeb Katari describes the play as a hilarious British comedy that weaves clever misunderstandings and marital confusion into a comedic masterpiece. “Ayckbourn’s knack for dramatic irony and clean fun shines through, promising a side-splitting experience for the audience,” says director Tehzeeb Katari.

Scheduled for September 1, 2, and 3, the play takes centre stage at the MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism. Katari praises Ayckbourn’s wit and powerful language, emphasising the delightful humour that runs through every line. “The play’s overseas success paves the way for its city debut, adding an exciting twist to Chennai’s theatre scene. One of the committee members of Madras Players shared the script with me, and I instantly fell in love with it,” explains Katari.

As an advocate of laughter, she believes the timing is perfect for this English comedy. “With a quick-witted narrative and a tangle of confusion, Relatively Speaking follows two couples who find themselves in a humorous maze of misunderstandings. The cast’s chemistry adds to the intrigue, with Ameera D’costa, Sarvesh Sridhar, Shaan Katari Libby, and Yohan Chacko delivering stellar performances,” she adds about the play that runs for about 90 minutes.

In this comedic gem, Ayckbourn demonstrates that marital confusion can lead to uproarious laughter without causing any harm. The sets for the play are designed and executed by Victor Paulraj and the lighting for the play has been handled by B Charles of Chennai Art Theatre.