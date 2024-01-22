Classes in Anna University to have interactive boards

CHENNAI: utilize technology, Anna University , 86-inch interactive boards , classroomsSources from the university said during the first phase a total of 45 interactive boards would be purchased through a transparent tender process.

Giving the technical specification, a senior staff from the purchase department of the university said each interactive board would have 8GB Random Access Memory (RAM) and 64 GB storage capacity.

Stating that the operating system of the interactive board would be Android, he said "it would be equipped with ultra fine touch technology".

According to him, the interactive boards will be having embedded browsers, live translation to multiple languages, live captions for lectures, speech to text and text to speech, popup quiz, wireless presentation, split screen, screen lock, remote screen sharing, voice and video recording.

He said the installation of the interactive boards in the classrooms of the university will begin soon.