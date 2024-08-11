Class 9 boy drowns in pond near Porur

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy drowned in a pond near Porur while he was out playing with his friends, on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as R Sai Sanjay, lived with his parents at New Colony in Porur. He was a Class 9 student at a private school in the neighborhood.

On Saturday, Sai Sanjay had gone to play with his friends at an empty plot in the area, one they frequented.

After playtime, the children went to wash their hands and legs at a pond nearby when Sanjay reportedly slipped and fell into the waterbody.

The boy's friends called for help from passersby and alerted their parents.

Upon information, personnel from the police department and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rushed to the scene and fished out Sanjay from the water.

He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Police secured the boy's body and moved it to a hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Further investigations are on.