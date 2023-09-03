Class 7 student drowns in pond near Thirunindravur

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy, a school student drowned in a pond near Thirunindravur on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as S Deepak (13).

Deepak was studying Class 7 at a government school near his residence on Theradi Street, Thirunindravur.

Deepak's father, A Sathish Kumar (38) works as a truck driver while his mother, Selvi is a housewife.

Deepak has a 17-year-old elder sister who is a school dropout, according to the police.

The family moved to Thirunindravur a couple of months ago.

On Sunday, Deepak left home informing his family members that he was going to play with his friends.

Around 3 pm, a neighbour rushed to Satish Kumar and told him that his son had drowned in a pond near Rajankuppam and that onlookers had rescued him and are trying to resuscitate him.

When Sathish Kumar reached the pond, his son had shown no improvement after which they rushed him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Thirunindravur Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) and are investigating.