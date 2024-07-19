Class 12 student in Mahabalipuram offers education assistance for welfare of sculptors

CHENNAI: A ceremony was held at Mahabalipuram to distribute educational assistance to the children of sculptors who excelled in the 10th and 12th standard board exams. The event was organized by the Pallava Sculptors Welfare Association.

The chief guest, R Aravindan, President of the Pallava Sculptors Welfare Association, distributed the educational assistance to 25 students who scored high marks in the board exams. Each student received a sum of Rs 5,000.

However, one student, Keerthimallan, a 12th standard student from Mahabalipuram surprised everyone by returning the educational assistance he received. He donated the entire amount of Rs 5,000 to the welfare fund for needy sculptors.

Keerthimallan's selfless act moved everyone present at the ceremony. He appealed to everyone to come forward and help the sculptors who are struggling to make a living.

The ceremony also honoured Mahabalipuram sculptor Yanai Varadhan, who received the Tamil Nadu government's Poompuhar Award.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Mahabalipuram Police Sub-Inspector Thirunavukkarasu, advocates Sathishkumar and Kumari."