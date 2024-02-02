Class 12 girl dies by suicide in Tambaram

CHENNAI:A Class 12 girl died by suicide in her house in Tambaram on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sowmya (17) of Selaiyur, a student in the Selaiyur Government Girl’s School.

For the past week, Sowmya had not attended school due to some health issues, police said. A couple of days ago, teachers asked her parents to send Sowmya to school, since board exams were approaching.

Following that, her parents scolded Sowmya for taking long leave during exam time. After that, the girl stopped talking to them. On Thursday night, while they were not at home Sowmya died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan using her dupatta.

On information, the Selaiyur police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police recovered a suicide note in which Sowmya told her parents that she wouldn’t be a burden any more, and that they don’t need to spend money on medicines. Instead, she urged them to spend it on their house which is under construction.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.