Class 12 Chennai boy dies in bike accident on ORR, friend who rode pillion suffers fractures

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Vandalur on Saturday after he and his friend who was riding pillion on his bike suffered a fall. The friend sustained injuries in the accident.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the front tire of the two-wheeler had become flat and hence, the boy lost control of the vehicle and the duo fell off it.

Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) identified the deceased boy as Surya and his injured friend as Harshavardhan. Both of them were residents of Virugambakkam and were class 12 students at a private school in the neighbourhood.

Harshavardhan was riding the bike while Surya was riding pillion. They were not wearing helmets, police said.

Passersby who witnessed the accident alerted the authorities who rushed the duo to a hospital where Surya was declared as brought dead.

Harshavardhan who suffered multiple fractures is undergoing treatment.

Police sent Surya's body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Tambaram TIW has registered a case under section 106 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by rash or negligent act) and has initiated investigation.

The two-wheeler belonged to Harshavardhan's father. The parents of the two have been summoned for inquiry, police said.