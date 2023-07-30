Class 11 boy feared drowned in Stone quarry near Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while swimming with his friends in water accumulated in a stone quarry near Pallavaram on Saturday.

Despite searches by rescue personnel continuing for the second day, the boy is yet to be found, police said.

The boy has been identified as Karthik of Chromepet. He was studying class 11 at a private school in Chromepet, police said.

On Saturday, Karthik went to the quarry at Anakaputhur near Pallavaram with his friends.

As the youths were playing in the water, Karthik had went to the deeper portions and started struggling in the water.

Police said that Karthik did not know swimming, and some of his friends who know swimming had tried to save him but in vain.

The boys alerted the police control room after which local police and personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene and started searching for Karthik.

Police said that the quarry is 300 feet deep.

The search was suspended after dark on Saturday and continued again on Sunday. As on Sunday evening, Karthik was not found, police said.