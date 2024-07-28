Clash at Saidapet court campus: Advocates, businessman booked

CHENNAI: A week after the clash inside the Metropolitan Magistrate courts in Egmore, there was another clash between two groups involving advocates on one side and the complainant party in a jewel theft case inside the Saidapet court campus on Friday.



Kotturpuram police have registered a case against both groups after receiving the complaints.

According to police sources, city-based jeweller, Goutham Chand Bothra, director, White Fire Diamonds India, along with his son and Muthukumar, an employee, had arrived at the court on Friday for a theft case in his firm. Pondy Bazaar police had arrested five persons, including a Kolkatta native and other staff, for pilfering about Rs 1.8 crore worth gold and diamonds from Bothra’s firm over time.

While they were in the campus, four persons in advocate robes waylaid them, hurled abuses at them, and attacked Bothra and Muthukumar while threatening them, according to his complaint.

Meanwhile, an advocate, William Shakespeare, who represented one of the suspects arrested in the theft case, alleged in his complaint that while he and three of his associates were walking near the 17th Magistrate hall, three persons attacked them, asking why they appeared in the case. Kotturpuram police are investigating.

On July 19, two groups headed by lawyers clashed over representing an accident victim.