Civil suit moved in Madras HC claiming ownership of 'Gunaa', following success of 'Manjummel Boys'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered notice to the film production house Pyramid in a civil suit moved for seeking permanent injunction from re-release or exploit the copyright of the film Gunaa (1991) by the production house.



Justice P Velmurugan heard the civil suit moved by Ghanshyam Hemdev, claiming himself having purchased the copyrights of the film Gunaa, which was re-released recently followed by the phenomenal success of Malayalam film Manjummel Boys.

The plaintiff seeking permanent injunction on Pyramid, the producer of Gunaa (1991) starred Kamal Hassan, from exhibiting the film in theatres by way of a re-release or by exploiting its copyright in any other way.

After the submission the judge ordered interim injunction and issued notice to Pyramid returnable by July 22.

The plaintiff sought in his suit for declaring him as the absolute negative rights holder of the film and to direct the Pyramid to surrender the entire profit earned through the re-release of the film Gunaa.