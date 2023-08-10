Civic officials to be trained in road-cut works from today

CHENNAI: The service department should obtain permission for road cuts only through a single window system online, read a circular issued by Chennai Corporation. GCC’s chief engineer, in a circular, stated that nodal officers from each department should be nominated.

The increasing frequency of road cuts, made by several service departments such as Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), BSNL, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is a major problem not just to the public but also to the city infrastructure facilities.

The training for nodal officers will begin today via a single window portal for road-cut restoration at Amma Maligai. From tomorrow (August 11), road-cut permission for the project should be applied online only.

GS Sameeran, joint commissioner (works), said, “Online permission is necessary for major road-cuts especially in bus route roads and interior roads. If there is any minor issue, the concerned officials shall obtain permission from the respective zonal officers.”

Welcoming the move to conduct training programme for civic officials, activist V Sathiabalan explained that training civic officials was a long pending demand from activists. “Contractors taking up road-cut works would often cut BSNL and other internet cable lines. Such awareness programmes will reduce complaints from the public as well,” he opined.