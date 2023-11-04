Civic body would tackle situation even if Chennai receives 20 cm of rainfall: Nehru

CHENNAI: The civic body is prepared to tackle the situation even if the city receives 20 cm of rainfall in a single day, we would pump out the stagnated water within an hour, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said after monitoring the live stream of integrated monsoon command control center on Saturday.

At least 98 percent of stormwater drains interlinking works have been completed in the core areas of the capital city resulting in relief from water logging.

Speaking to the reporters, the Minister explained that the city received 11 cm of rainfall in the last two days and the Corporation was able to pump out the stagnated water on the roads and subways within an hour without interrupting the vehicle movement.

"The local body has completed 98 percent of SWD works of which 3,000 meters have missing links that have been delayed due to the ongoing drinking water and sewage pipeline works," added the Minister.

The Chennai Corporation has sufficient motor pumps and jet rodders kept ready in the low-lying areas with 27,000 workers to ease out the water logging situation in the city after intense spells in the northeast monsoon.

Nehru stated that the race club management had discharged the water stagnated in the ground to the main road which led to knee-deep water.

Subsequently, Commissioner J Radhakrishnan warned the management to desilt the pond and remove the overgrown vegetation in the club to drain rainwater.

Meanwhile, many areas in the city get contaminated drinking water through pipelines due to the damaged sewer line during the monsoon season.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has carried out the replacement of the damaged sewer pipeline in the residential areas at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. However, the local body is unable to carry out the maintenance work at a few places following the instruction of the municipal administration on no road cut as the road would be damaged in the monsoon season.

"The drinking water has been supplied through tanker lorries that make at least 1,500 trips per day. And metro water board has taken steps to provide additional drinking water for the residents of Chennai. In addition, after restoring rivers the Water Resources Department has taken up desilting works. To increase the capacity of lakes and ponds so that the rainwater can be harvested during the monsoon season," said Nehru.