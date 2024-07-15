Civic body contract staff murdered after drunken brawl near Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, contract staff with the City Corporation was hacked to death by a gang near Korukkupet in an alleged drunken brawl on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Alexbabu of Kasturibai street of Coronation street, Korukkupet.

Police said that on Sunday night, Alexbabu was drinking with his cousin Mohanraj (37) near the railway tracks in Parthasarathy street in their neighbourhood.

Another duo were consuming liquor a few metres away from Alexbabu and Raju. After a while, the brothers got into an argument with the other duo which led to the four of them getting into fisticuffs.

The duo left the scene and returned with their friends and started attacking Alexbabu with machetes.

Mohanbabu who tried to stop the gang suffered cut injuries on his hand.

Mohanbabu's friends came to the scene on information and moved Alexbabu to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

RK Nagar Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the suspects.