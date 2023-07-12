Civic activist in Thiruvanmiyur battles for pedestrian safety

CHENNAI: Geeta Padmanaban, a civic activist has been standing up against private telecommunication poles installed at Dr Radhakrishnan Road in Thiruvanmiyur for the past three days. Geeta's unwavering determination has garnered widespread support from the local community in the battle for pedestrian rights.

For years, the residential area has grappled with heavy traffic, posing a significant danger to pedestrians. In 2014, Geeta and her neighbours launched a tireless campaign that successfully secured the construction of a world-class footpath. This pathway quickly became the lifeblood of the community, strictly off-limits to vendors and parking.

On July 7, the residents noticed the installation of telecom poles directly on the footpath. Since the local body did not act against the issue, the civic activist took to the streets and planted herself on the footpath, holding a defiant sign.

"Despite assurances from the Chennai Corporation, the poles remained in place. Additionally, it was alleged that had added more poles to the footpath while protesting. So, I initiated a petition which has garnered 50 signatures. The protest aimed to safeguard safety and sanctity," said Geeta.

She further added that hundreds of children walk down this footpath, and it is unsafe for them when poles are protruding out.

When contacted a senior official of Adyar zone stated that the telecom company has obtained permission before installation of poles on the street. "Based on the residents request we have removed five poles from the pavement on Monday. And will shift the remaining seven poles soon," added the official.