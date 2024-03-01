City’s first pen expo showcases vintage treasures to modern pens

CHENNAI: The Montegrappa Gladiator, inspired by the legendary fighters of Ancient Rome, exudes opulent craftsmanship and historical significance. Likewise, the Montegrappa Automobili Lamborghini 60°, commemorating the 60th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini, reflects the elegance and power of this iconic automobile brand. These are luxury pens that will be showcased at Chennai’s first-ever pen show starting on March 1. The Makoba Pen Show will display the largest collection of pens from the world’s top brands with decades-long presence in the market. Nitesh Jain, one of the directors of Makoba India, expresses his excitement, stating, “Established in 2009, Makoba pen store specialises in high-end luxury pen brands worldwide. We are the country’s sole destination with a vast collection of pens. Hence, hosting a pen show seemed like a natural progression for us. The purpose of the show is to celebrate the art of penmanship and the joy of pen collection.”

With over 2000+ pen varieties from 70+ renowned brands on display, pen collectors and enthusiasts can expect to discover a diverse range of pens. “Additionally, the exhibition will feature 350+ ink shades and premium fountain pen-friendly notebooks. We’re introducing a 19 lakh pen for the Italian brand Montegrappa. Brands like Montblanc, Namiki, Pilot, and many others from Germany, the UK, and the US will also be showcased. Previously, collectors had to look abroad for these pens, but now they’re readily available in the country. Whether you’re looking for vintage or modern pens ranging from Rs 2000 to 20 lakhs, this show offers something for every collector,” adds Nitesh.

The entreprenuer highlights that the store has been serving approximately 40,000 collectors from across India for many years. “These are dedicated, serious collectors who deeply value their passion. They possess collections ranging from hundreds to thousands of pens. It’s become a significant art form, with enthusiasts spanning various age groups. Pen collectors were predominantly in the 40-plus age group. But post COVID, we’ve observed a growing interest from Gen Z, especially, in fountain pens. Many customers share the sentimental journey of their pen collections, passed down from one generation to the next. There’s immense emotional value attached to these collectors’ pens. Pens are popular for business gifts, as they can be personalised with inscriptions.”

In addition, there will be a nib saloon where people can bring in their pens for assistance with nib issues. A skilled nib restorer will be available to restore and enhance nibs as needed. Nitesh acknowledges the growing demand for pens in the city - “A few years ago, we had only 35 brands available, but in the last three to four years, that number has doubled to 70 brands. This growth reflects the growing pen demand, indicating a renewed interest in writing. There’s something special about putting your thoughts on paper,” sums up Nitesh. The pen show will be on till March 3 at the Makoba store in Nungambakkam.