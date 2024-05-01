City students top in CM Talent Search exam

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Scheme (TNCMTS) for school students turns out to be beneficial only for candidates from the city. The number of successful students from several districts stood at single digits only.

About 1,000 students (both male and female studying in Class XI) will benefit from the scheme provided through the TNCMTS exam which was conducted by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) in the State from 2023-2024.

The DGE said that a total of 1,27,673 students appeared for paper I and paper II of the 100-mark examination respectively. The questions in the examinations were based on the Class XI and Class X syllabus covering subjects such as Science, Mathematics, and Social Science.

The successful students will receive Rs 1,000 per month for ten months of an academic year till they pursue higher education.

As per the scheme, a total of about 1,000 students, who cracked the TNCMTS exam were selected as per the results announced recently by the DGE. In the male category, Salem and Chennai stood first with 38 and 28 candidates respectively clearing the exam.

However, in Tuticorin (9), Tiruvarur (8), Nagapattinam (8), Theni (7), Thanjavur (7), Madurai (7), Kancheepuram (7), Vellore (6), Ariyalur (5), Tirupathur (3) and Karur (3), the number of successful students was at single digit. Likewise, in the female students category, Salem, Pudukkottai, and Chennai performed well with more than 25 candidates clearing the exams in each district.

However, the number of passed female students from Kallakurichi (9), Karur (9), Nagapattinam (8), Vellore (8), Chengalpet (7), Cuddalore (7), Ramanathapuram (6), Ariyalur (5), Dindigul (4), Perambalur (4), Nilgiris (3), Mayiladuthurai and Tirupathur was one each.

Detailing the variations in the number of passed students in the TNCMTS exam across the districts, a senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next, The state government has given coaching through district libraries to crack the TNCMTS exam. Many students take the TNCMTS exam lightly. He added, Since the number of students is restricted to only 1,000 to avail of the scheme, the candidates have to be selected only based on marks. He also pointed out that most of the students have secured only pass marks in the TNCMTS exam.