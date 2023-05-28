City police issue WhatsApp number to complain about ganja, arrack

CHENNAI: Chennai police have issued separate WhatsApp numbers to complain against the illegal ganja and illicit arrack sales in the city, following the death of 22 persons consuming spurious liquor in Marakanam and Chengalpattu, earlier this month.

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel distributed pamphlets containing phone numbers to all the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and in public places such as Koyambedu market, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), at Nagar Bus terminus and commercial malls in the city.

Public with a tip-off can contact the following numbers: PEW (north) 8072864204, PEW (west): 9042380581, PEW (east): 6382318420 and PEW (south): 9042475097.