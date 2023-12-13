City NGO announces ‘Sansad’ awards

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based NGO announced the ‘Sansad Maha Ratna’ Awards for the 17th Lok Sabha to honour four distinguished Parliamentarians and three Parliamentary Standing Committees in recognition of their consistent, exemplary performances.

NK Premachandran (RSP, Kerala), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress, West Bengal), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP, Jharkhand), and Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (BJP, Maharashtra) are the four s selected by a jury committee, a press release here said.

The awards are scheduled to be presented on February 17, 2024, in Delhi. Presented once in five years by Prime Point Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust, the awards were instituted by the NGO on the suggestion of former President, APJ Abdul Kalam, who launched the first award event in May 2010. Starting from the current 17th Lok Sabha, three standing committees have been included in the Sansad awards. The agriculture, finance and the transport and tourism committees are selected for the awards.