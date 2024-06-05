‘Chennai needs more carnivals to support budding art talents’

CHENNAI: Self-taught artist Selvakannan, founder of SK’s The Lines & Curves and Indian Art Factory, has the big dream of hosting the largest art carnival in Chennai. He is bringing together artistes from all over the country for a one-of-a-kind open art exhibition-cum-sale in the city, taking inspiration from Bengaluru’s mega art carnival, Chitra Santhe. Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam exhibits a variety of artworks such as paintings, beads, leaf art, sculptures, and more. “Events like these are for budding artistes who don’t know how to showcase their work and fix a price. These art shows will help them interact with senior artistes and gain knowledge,” says Selvakannan. He adds that many young artistes are talented, but need more exposure.

About the participation of women artistes, he shares, “In this art carnival, 70 per cent of participants are women. There are many female artists, but a number of them do not participate in major art events outside their state due to various challenges.”

Leaf Paintings

Usha Kodeeswaran, one of the participating artists from Chennai, states, “There are many galleries in Chennai. But mostly senior artists get preference for displaying their creations. Open art exhibitions like this will provide equal space for both budding and experienced artists.”

Realistic Painting

Usha has participated in various exhibitions in the past and has faced a few hurdles, which are commonly encountered by budding talents. “Affordability for individual artists is one of the biggest issues. We need more government-run art galleries in Chennai, where the cost will be affordable, unlike many private galleries which are quite expensive,” remarks the 50-year-old artist, who is into realistic painting.

Artist Ranjith

For Usha, it is an opportunity to meet versatile people. “I want to learn from experienced professionals in the field and understand the role of social media in discovering unique art forms like resin art from emerging artists across the world,” explains Usha, who has been into art for more than a decade.

Artist Usha

Another artiste, Ranjith from Tiruvannamalai uses leaf as a canvas in creating artwork. “After a hiatus, I started following leaf artistes on social media and started practising the techniques on my own. This is my first art show,” he says. “I wanted to interact with art enthusiasts directly and get feedback for my works. This allows me to engage in direct business with them and is a huge learning experience,” believes the 37-year-old.

More than 1,000 artworks of 125 artistes will be showcased at Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam. Artists from Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh are also participating. “We plan to conduct with 500 artists next year. The count will be increased in the upcoming years and become an identity for art events in Chennai,” elucidates the organiser.

Selvakannan

Selvakannan shares that the government has been coming up with many initiatives to expand the field of art in recent years. “We need the government’s support to conduct major events, which in turn will increase tourism in the city,” he concludes.

Chennaiyil Oar Oviya Sangamam will take place at Semmozhippoonga Park on June 9, from 9 am to 6 pm.