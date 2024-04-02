Summer begins to peak, but Chennai has enough drinking water till October, says Metro Water

CHENNAI: Denizens of the city can heave a sigh of relief, as they will not be faced with lack of drinking water this summer. Though water consumption has surged in Chennai, the Metro Water board has increased the supply to 1,075 million litres/day (MLD) through pipeline and tanker lorries, which is the highest quantity of drinking water distributed to the city so far.

The number of tanker lorry-trips has also gone up to 1,050 from 900 this summer season. As the city reservoirs have adequate water, it would be sufficient till October.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is providing uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residential areas in the city even though the consumption has increased recently. From August 2021, the Metro Water board has been supplying 1,000 MLD of water. Later, it gradually increased, and has now reached 1,075 MLD which is the highest quantity of drinking water distributed since the CMWSSB board began its operations.

“As the consumption has increased in the recent past, online booking of tanker lorries through Dial for Water has also increased by 100 trips – from 900 to 1,050 – per day. Since customers can book only once in 5 days, people store adequate water to ensure there is no shortage and based on their needs during the summer seasons. But it’s not an unusual situation,” said a senior official with CMWSSB.

Earlier, 160 MLD of water was pumped from Veeranam reservoir and supplied to the residents of Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones. But, as there was no rainfall during the southwest monsoon last year, the reservoir is dry.

“But, we were able to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents, and balance it with the water pumped from Chembarambakkam reservoir (250 MLD), quarry (80 MLD) and Nemmeli desalination plant (150 MLD),” added the official. “The main reason for the increase in drinking water distribution is the pipeline connections provided to the extended areas. After the underground pipeline works are completed, the distribution will also increase based on public demand.”

There would be no water crisis in the city, as storage in the reservoirs is adequate despite a deficit in rainfall during the southwest monsoon 2023 unlike the previous years.

“At least 8 TMC of surplus water storage is available, which would be sufficient till October. Apart from that, based on the requirement of the drinking water in the city, water can be pumped from three desalination plants at Nemmeli and Minjur,” he stated.

On the other hand, since it has been unusually hot this year since February, private tanker lorries associations lamented over the surge in demand unlike the previous years.

“The groundwater level has reduced drastically and the trips have increased too since February. We’re unable to increase the price during the summer due to agreement with the district collector. There is no profit in recent days. We urge the government to provide an alternative arrangement for drinking water supply for the next 3 months (peak summer),” stated N Nijalingam, president, Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association.

Meanwhile, several residents have alleged that tanker lorries were not supplying water properly despite raising multiple complaints to the department.

“When booked through Dial for Water, it takes at least 2-3 days for the lorries to arrive. Till then, we’re forced to buy can-water by spending a huge amount. Despite paying water tax, there is no drinking water connection provided in the neighbourhood,” said T Mukesh, a resident of Manali.

The Water Resources Department has decided to request officials in Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water in April when the summer season peaks in the State.

The official stated, “There is adequate water in the reservoirs here but based on the demand in the city, we’ll meet with the neighbouring State to release water.”