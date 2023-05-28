City cop suspended for ‘falling flat on his face’

CHENNAI: A Police constable attached to Chennai Police has been placed under suspension on Saturday. The official reasons would probably cite conduct unbecoming of a policeman, but in layman terms, the police constable embarrassed himself and by a stretch, the department too.

The suspended policeman has been identified as Vinoth Kumar, a grade-1 police constable, earlier attached with Sembium Police station.



It all started with the constable, Vinoth Kumar attending to a complaint from a woman in Perambur. The police constable, who took the woman's phone number went beyond his official capacity and started striking a personal relationship with the woman.



What started as a casual exchange of pleasantries soon grew into the man sending messages at odd hours to the woman. Within a matter of days, the messages turned explicitly sexual despite the woman not returning the advances.



A week ago, allegedly irate over the poor response from the woman, the policeman got drunk and went near the woman's residence and called her up, asking her to come outside and meet him.

The policeman's anxious wait turned into jitters within moments as a man came out of the house with the phone in his hand. Turned out that the policeman was texting the woman's husband all along and the two men entered into an argument.



The woman's family escalated the matter to the higher-ups in the police department who ordered an enquiry into the matter. After investigations, it was found that the constable was sexually harassing the 'woman' after which Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pulianthope, I Eswaran passed orders suspending the constable.

