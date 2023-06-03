City artist's documentary explores the enigma of 64 yoginis

CHENNAI: Beena Unnikrishnan, an acclaimed artist and filmmaker, unveiled the trailer of her documentary Y64 at the Cannes Film Festival. Y64 delves into the realm of feminine and masculine energy through the concept of Ardhanareeswara, depicting the union of half-male and half-female elements in Hindu philosophy. The film advocates for the coexistence of these dual energies within individuals and their harmonious alignment to unlock profound potential in the world.

“The documentary Y64 revolves around the 64 yoginis. In India, there are only a few temples dedicated to the 64 yoginis, who once had their own cult. This philosophy was prevalent from the 6th to the 9th century AD, with kings embracing it to safeguard their realms and attain power through the cult,” explains Beena. “The lack of information available about the 64 yoginis inspired Y64 to shed light on this topic in a unique way, distinct from customary religious and ritualistic perspectives.”





She continues, “In Y64, we delve deeper into the significance of the 64 yoginis, who represent manifestations of feminine power within humans, goddesses, and other beings. They embody the power of manifestation, which emerges when masculine and feminine energies coexist. We extensively discuss power equality, closely tied to the gender equality discourse of today. Our culture advocated peaceful coexistence long before others, and Y64 explores this coexistence and the power of feminine and masculine energy within and beyond our world, emphasising its importance for a better future.”

Beena approached the project without a solid sketch or a defined strategy. “When I entered this field, none of the yoginis were familiar to me. Moreover, we lacked scriptures that provided detailed definitions for each deity, which presented a challenge as I didn’t know Sanskrit. Despite these limitations, I relied on the sparse information available online and my firsthand temple visits. I didn’t have a comprehensive plan in place, but I believed it was crucial to document these temples, as their accessibility might diminish over time. The yogini documentary was born out of this conviction, and it gradually evolved. It was never a meticulously planned project, yet it holds a deeper meaning beyond mere art or depictions of deities,” Beena tells DT Next.

The artist envisions presenting the Y64 concept in various media, including books, films, the metaverse, and NFTs, ensuring accessibility for future generations. She aims to develop books, metaverse experiences, and exhibitions throughout India, culminating in a museum where all 64 paintings will be displayed. These platforms will foster research, discussions, and inclusive participation. “This is a dream and a journey, not confined to a single documentary or a small exhibition. It’s an ongoing endeavour that will continually evolve and improve,” she emphasises.

The Y64 project has garnered significant interest beyond Beena herself. She is part of a substantial G100 community, a global organisation comprising women from around the world, who are deeply invested in this subject. Beena is reaching out to them to collaborate and further propel the project. “This topic holds immense significance and resonates with Indian culture. It brings great joy to realise that our past practices align with contemporary perspectives. The Y64 project can serve as a metaphorical bridge or catalyst,” she concludes.