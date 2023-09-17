Citizen connect: With no functioning lights, dark Vandalur flyover a ‘deadly’ patch

CHENNAI: It’s been few years since the Vandalur flyover, used by hundreds daily, has been in the dark due to the faulty lights. But, officials have not taken any steps to fix the situation yet.

The flyover, built in 2013, was constructed to make travel easier for commuters going to Padapai, Oragadam, Walajabad, Kancheepuram, and Vellore. After the inauguration, the flyover became very helpful for locals, who needed to travel to RMK Nagar, Singaratottam, Walajabad, and Kancheepuram as they avoid the traffic on GST Road.

But locals claim that there will be no lights in the flyover at night. They alleged that the situation is continuing despite repeated complaints to the officials. “My sister boards her cab to the office from the Vandalur flyover every day. But as the place remains very dark, she is afraid to be there and I have to accompany her every time,” Dinesh from Vandalur said.

The commuters said that the officials should look into the issue and take appropriate action since Vandalur is one of the main junctions in the Southern Suburbs of Chennai. When contacted, the local body officials said that they would look into the issue and take steps to repair the lights as soon as possible.