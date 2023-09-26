Citizen Connect: Violation of traffic rules raises safety concerns in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Traffic violations by two-wheelers have become a serious concern in Tambaram, especially near educational institutions in the area.

The number of incidents of traffic violations on Tambaram-Velachery High Road, near a well-known arts and science college in the stretch, has been increasing for years, as per students and residents.

It has been often complained that many two-wheeler riders are breaking traffic rules, creating an unpleasant situation for the public. Most of the time, these riders take U-turns in the wrong direction by crossing the stone-laid barriers.

It has also been reported that traffic signals are often not followed by the public, and the malfunctioning of traffic lights and lack of manning the booths are creating tension during peak hours.

A resident in the area said, “Crossing this road seems life-threatening to me. Most of the time, two-wheelers do not follow the rules properly and ride on the roads as if traffic lights are always green.”

Meanwhile, a college student added, “Crossing to the other side of the road through the cement bricks is a daily activity of bike riders. At times, minor accidents also happen because of this. Just a week ago, an old man got injured due to rash driving.”

Another pedestrian suggested, “Constructing dividers could help tackle this issue so that people will cross the road without any apprehensions. Additionally, the presence of traffic police should be mandatory in this area, especially since it’s near the college, ensuring the safety of students.”

Department officials did not respond when contacted.