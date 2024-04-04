Citizen Connect: Usage of banned single-use plastics still high in Chennai

CHENNAI: The single-use plastics, despite being banned in Chennai, continue to be rampantly used by the public, including shopkeepers and enterprises in and around the city. The usage has become so extensive that the ban of the single-use plastics is almost forgotten by the people and vendors.

Coming down strongly on soaring plastic usage and studying its implications on people, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board(TNPCB) imposed a ban on single-use plastics in 2019.

Besides implementing the ban on plastics by the AIADMK government, it also imposed the manufacturing of plastics.

However, the usage of the plastics, from carry bags and straws to cups, has only been thriving with little to no intervention from the government, especially from the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Tamil, a resident of Kolathur said, “I now see many people carrying cloth bags to avoid using plastic bags or purchasing cloth bags at high price. But, the usage among vendors has still not reduced.”

“With people relatively aware of the implications of using plastics, the government should take steps to curb the usage among vendors. Importantly, the government should heavily fine plastic manufacturers to prevent the product from reaching the market,” noted Vasanth, resident of Royapettah.

Commenting on this, an official told DT Next, “The health department in GCC has been conducting frequent raids and seizing the banned plastics and single-use plastics from shops and other small enterprises. The ban is also strictly monitored by the department. However, after the elections, we’ll hold an inspection to seize illegal usage among people.”

The official added that the seized plastics were used for different purposes as part of effective usage.