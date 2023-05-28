Citizen connect: Traffic diversions put pedestrians in danger

CHENNAI: Pedestrians and local residents are irked a lot as the Chennai Corporation and Traffic Police have implemented a traffic diversion without enough planning, forcing walkers to dangerously negotiate the fast moving automobiles in Kodambakkam.

R Vimal Kumar, a resident, said that the pedestrian sidewalk on Rangarajapuram Main Road is allegedly damaged and being encroached upon by vehicles.

“As construction work for the Metro Rail is underway on Arcot Road between Kodambakkam Bridge and the Dr Ambedkar Road junction, the entire traffic from Arcot Road has been diverted to Rangarajapuram Main Road, he said.

When DT Next visited the location, heavy vehicles, including those coming from Valluvarkottam, were being redirected towards First Main Road at the end of Kodambakkam Bridge before reaching Rangarajapuram Main Road in order to head towards Vadapalani. Only one way traffic is permitted on First Main Road and Rangarajapuram Main Road as the roads are quite narrow. Despite the one-way traffic, people were seen walking around in a risky manner.

Vimal Kumar added that pedestrians have to navigate auto-rickshaws and garbage bins on the road. “Before the traffic diversion, there was not much traffic on the road and only two-wheelers and cars used the road. However, MTC buses run frequently.

The Chennai Corporation ought to have cleared the footpath prior to putting the traffic detour in place, he claimed.

He urged that the civic body should clear the pavements during night hours so that pedestrians can walk without fear. “Metrorail construction work may extend several months. The civic body and police should act before any untoward incident occurs, “ he said.

When asked, an official attached to Kodambakkam zone, said that instructions have been given to engineers of concerned wards to clear the encroachments.