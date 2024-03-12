Citizen Connect: Tiruvottiyur residents seek removal of garbage bins near temple pond

CHENNAI: Residents of Sannathi Street in Tiruvottiyur have urged the civic body to remove the garbage bins placed near the temple pond mainly due to the foul smell emitting from the bins. The stink is becoming unbearable for the residents as well as those who pass by.

“The door-to-door garbage collection is done only on alternative days and since the garbage bins are placed on the street excess waste is dumped into it. The residents and temple visitors dump waste and the bins are often seen filled and garbage spilling over. The uncleared waste starts to decay and a foul smell spreads throughout the surroundings. This has become a growing concern as people started to pollute the temple pond,” said Mukesh (name changed), a resident of Sannathi Street.

Residents and regular temple visitors expressed their dismay, emphasising the adverse impact on the serene atmosphere of the sacred site.

The civic authorities have been asked to remove the garbage bins placed on the main road as it has been attracting stray animals.

“We have suggested the local body to impose fines against those who litter the place by dumping garbage in the public place and regulate door-to-door garbage collection in the area. But there has been no response from the civic authorities. We are tired of filing petitions. Also, the stray cattle menace has increased in the locality causing a nuisance to the public,” said M Thyagarajan, a daily commuter.

“Though efforts to address the issue, include requests made to the corporation’s sanitation worker responsible for garbage collection, the problem persists. Our requests have gone unanswered. Urgent attention is needed to rectify this environmental concern and preserve the sacredness of this revered place of worship,” he further added.

When contacted a senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation assured that steps would be taken for regular door-to-door garbage collection and clear the waste daily.