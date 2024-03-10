Citizen Connect: Speed bumps sans markers pose risk to motorists in Perambur

CHENNAI: Amid fast pace of development works across the city after the monsoon, lack of proper markings on speed breakers is again raising its ugly head, especially in many parts of Perambur.

Unmarked speed breakers or those with markings erased over the time are posing risk to, especially during the late hours.

At night, when roads are relatively free of traffic, riders tend to over speed but when they are unable to see the speed breakers it can be deadly at occasions, as seen in some of the recent incidents. Ward 71 of the zone six of the Greater Chennai Corporation is witnessing such poor markings issues.

“There are several unmarked speed breakers and craters on the streets within the locality which have not been constructed as per the IRC norms. With no reflective thermoplastic markings, these speed breakers are a safety hazard for the commuters. There have been many accidents in the past but we don’t know if lessons will be learnt from the mistakes of the past,” said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur.

Bharathi Road, Thulasingham Street, JJ Scheme Road, and Patel Road are some of the places which have unmarked speed breakers or those with erased ones because of usage are a potential threat. Despite complaints from the residents to fix the faulty speed breakers and trenches immediately, the civic body has not responded yet, allege residents.

Another resident of Bharathi Road, Vignesh, says that rather than effectively curbing speeding, some of the speed breakers are very high. Poorly designed speed breakers increase the risk of accidents due to their excessive height too. Raghukumar emphasised that the marking speed breakers and using reflectors will help to enhance visibility at night, to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

The zonal official did not respond to calls. But the Greater Chennai Corporation responded on Twitter over a complaint in this regard stating that the issue will be forwarded to the concerned official.