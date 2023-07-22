Citizen Connect: Slow pace of elevator work irks Pallavaram commuters

CHENNAI: Slow pace of work to build an elevator at Pallavaram railway station has irked the commuters and motorists. They complain that the construction work is killing their precious time as the road has shrunk due to the development work.

The station is being accessed by thousands of office goers every day. “During peak hours, hundreds of passengers alight from the suburban train. If the trains have arrived on both the platforms it would be almost doubled,” M Sangeetha, who works with a private company near Parrys corner.

Apart from the width of the road, platform sellers are also a problem, she said. “Fruit vendors occupy the remaining space creating chaos,” she added. A senior railway official said that the construction work will take its own time to complete.

“We have to take care of all the facilities in the elevator, which should not create any problem in future,” he added. Rain water inundation is Adding to the woes of the commuters.

“There is no fence for safety. The one erected looks like a mosquito net and that too is torn in many places,” said K Deepa, who is working with an IT company at Guindy. Another railway official said that the issues will be solved in a few weeks. “People have to be patient and cautious”, he added,” he said.