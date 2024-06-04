CITIZEN CONNECT: Sewage stagnation near Metro station at Ekkatuthangal calls for attention

CHENNAI: Stagnation of sewage in front of Ekkatuthangal Metro Station at Pallavan Street has been troubling commuters for the past week.

Commuters and residents of the locality complain that it has become a persistent issue and the situation worsens during the rainy seasons.

Due to frequent sewage stagnation, there has been damage to the road.

“The local body commenced construction of stormwater drains last year and it has damaged the underground sewage pipeline. It has been more than six months since there has been no rectification done even though the civic authorities are aware of the issue. It is one of the busiest roads in the area and there are many eatery shops located. Due to the drainage water stagnation, there is an impact on their sale,” said T Ganesh, a resident of Pillaiyar Koil Street in Ekkatuthangal.

Earlier, there was only minor water logging of sewage in front of the Metro station. The frequent drainage water stagnation has led to potholes on the interior road.

Though complaints were raised to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Greater Chennai Corporation to come up with a permanent solution, there has been no respite.

“The civic body must rectify the issue at the earliest as there is rainfall prediction in the city. During the rainy days, the situation worsens and the entire street is inundated with rainwater mixed with sewage. The local body also doesn’t bother to pump out the stagnant water,” said Yakshitha B, a commuter who uses the Metro regularly. When contacted a senior Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official stated that they would inspect the area and rectify the issue immediately.