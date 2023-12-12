Citizen Connect: Residents raise concerns about sewage overflow in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Krishna Nagar residents and commuters of Vivekananda Main Road in Kolathur have raised concerns stating that the area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to stagnation and overflow of sewage water.

The situation has only worsened after the heavy downpour witnessed in the city, thanks to Cyclone Michaung.

“Overflow of sewage from manholes has been a perennial issue in the area due to blockage in the pipeline. Even for mild showers the sewage from residential buildings overflows and floods the entire street causing inconvenience. The stagnant water also only helped in breeding mosquitoes and causing health issues. We are tired of raising continuous complaints to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, but the issue remains unsolved,” said Mohan Babu, a resident of Kolathur.

During the monsoon season, children and senior citizens are affected by vector-borne diseases and if the waste is not removed from the drains it normally leads to various health hazards.

The stagnated sewage water worsens the situation in the area as it contaminates groundwater, which becomes non-potable and unusable for domestic purposes. Despite complaints to the authorities concerned, the situation stays the same without respite.

“During monsoon, the area normally witnesses knee-deep water. In addition, the sewage overflow worsens the situation, turning the road into a mess. We are forced to walk through the filth. There are many eateries in the area and such situations have affected the business,” said another resident.

When contacted, A Ezhumalai of Ward 32 said that temporary measures have been taken to pump out the stagnated sewage. “We have also submitted a proposal for sewage connection in the residential areas,” he added.