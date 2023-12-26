Citizen Connect: Refurbish Egmore railway station bus stop, urge commuters

CHENNAI: After the recent flash floods in Chennai, the damaged roads and stormwater drains are getting due attention from civic authorities and are being repaired, however, the bus shelters that bore the brunt during Cyclone Michaung are left ignored.

Many bus shelters are now crying for attention and the bus commuters demand speedy repair of these shelters.

For example, the bus shelter near the arterial Egmore railway station is one such structure.

Denizens complain that the workers attending the cable repair works and stormwater drain works fail to fill the pit.

The recent rains have damaged the bus shelters. The seating facilities are damaged and the shelters are showing signs of weakness.

Besides the pavement connecting the bus shelters and the roads had to be reworked, said P Vasanth, a daily commuter.

“It has been more than two months since the pavement got damaged. This happened after it was opened for the electricity repair works and left without levelling it,” said Saroja, a resident.

The bus stop is situated in front of the Egmore railway station so commuters travelling to the Chennai Central and Broadway use this bus stop for travelling and this needs a spruce up with an aesthetic look and new seating facilities, the commuters opined.

When contacted the Royapuram zonal officer G Tamilselvan, said he would look into the issue and take necessary steps to address the public grievance.