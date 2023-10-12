Citizen Connect: Re-lay Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Tirumangalam, urge commuters

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon all set to arrive, the residents, especially commuters have urged for the roads to be re-laid, especially near the Metro construction site of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, between Padi and Koyambedu stretch.

Since the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) began the construction of Phase II in various stretches, the conditions of the road have been heavily compromised in the city.

Denizens have been forced to navigate through narrow roads at the construction site, undergoing an ordeal of traffic moving at a snail pace.

Adding to traffic congestion, commuters have complained about poor road condition near Tirumangalam, especially at one side, where the road is still in shoddy condition.

Speaking to DT Next, Suresh, a commuter taking the route on a regular basis said, “One side of road in Tirumangalam junction, towards Koyambedu has been in a dire condition for several months.

But, recently the patch work was done, enabling vehicles to move with minimum hurdle. But, the road on the side towards Padi bridge is mostly left unattended”

Another commuter went on to say that during rainfall, the condition of road in the stretch between Padi and Koyambedu has been posing a threat to the public.

“Before the monsoon arrives, we request the concerned department to re-lay the roads or level-out the potholes so that it is safe for commuters, especially two-wheelers since there are chances of bikes skidding,” requested the commuter.

Meanwhile, before the monsoon arrives, CMRL has been relaying the roads in various locations across the city and the work is expected to finish at the earliest. Department officials did not respond when contacted for comments.