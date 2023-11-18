Citizen Connect: Re-lay damaged road, demand Mehta Nagar residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Mehta Nagar in Nungambakkam have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to repair the damaged Rajaram Mehta Main Road, which connects congested Nelson Manickam Road and the arterial Poonamallee High Road near Pachaiyappas college.

The damaged road, situated in front of a cancer institute, is also affecting movement of patients visiting the hospital.

“During rainy season, the area is fully covered with water and the damaged roads with potholes pose danger to the motorists. The slippery road must be re-laid and the civic body should make it comfortable for the pedestrians and motorists. The road is also not safe for the patients, who come here,” said a security guard at the cancer institute.

“The road got damaged after the Tangedco dug up the road for utility works and left it without repairing. During the rains, the road will be in a worse situation and the corporation workers take up temporary repairs only to attend issues again. The road has been in battered state for several months affecting the traffic flow,” said C Kannan, a local resident.

The residents said that despite complaints, only temporary remedy is provided sans a permanent relief. The motorists during the peak hours have to be more careful while using these roads. The road is situated in one of the busiest junctions in Nelson Manickam road and a commercial hub.

When contacted the zonal officer, he said that the corporation would look into the issue and take steps to resolve the same.