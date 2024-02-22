Citizen connect: Re-laid road cut for CMWSSB’s incomplete work in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Madipakkam are complaining that the civic body has re-laid the road recently without completing the underground sewage connection pipeline works at Karthikeyapuram Second Cross Street.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is carrying out road cuts to finish the ongoing pipe construction works.

Meanwhile, the locals have argued that the taxpayers’ money is wasted without proper coordination among the service departments.

“Usually, during the monsoon seasons, the roads would be slushy and risky for the residents and motorists to travel. The Corporation Commissioner inspected the area before the onset of northeast monsoon and based on the resident’s complaint he urged the zonal level officers to re-lay the road immediately. On the other hand, the CMWSSB has been carrying out underground work for drinking water and sewage for the last 1.5 years,” said Seenu Seetharaman, a resident of Madipakkam.

Denizens lamented that the CMWSSB has not completed the underground pipeline work for drinking water and sewage connections in the residential areas.

“But without considering the ongoing work, the Greater Chennai Corporration (GCC) re-laid the road. Now, they have to carry a road cut to resume the pipeline work. It is simply a waste of taxpayers’ money, “ said R Yuvaraj, another resident of Madipakkam.

Residents are worried that if the CMWSSB takes over road cuts they will not carry out patchwork or road re-laying in the area. The condition will again worsen during the monsoon seasons, and it would take months for the civic body to re-lay the roads.

When contacted, Ward 187 councillor J Shirley Thomas said, “The majority of the work by metro water authorities has been completed, and if there is any pending work the road would be dug up to complete. Once the underground pipeline work is finished we will re-lay the road again.”