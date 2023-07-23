Citizen Connect: Public suffer as apartment lets out sewage on road

CHENNAI: A residential apartment letting out sewage onto the road is a menace Iyyappanthangal residents living on with for more than a year as local panchayat officials allegedly are turning a blind eye to the complaints.

Locals have demanded intervention of police as the panchayat isn’t acting on the violating apartment. P Senthil Kumar, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said that overflowing sewage water has been an unresolved issue for more than a year.

“An apartment located on Second Main Road of Ashok Brindavan Nagar at Iyyappanthangal is the culprit. Public are unable to cross the stretch as drainage water gets inundated. We are forced to live with lurking dangers of getting infected by communicable diseases. All the efforts taken such as reporting to the panchayat and the health inspector have gone in vain, “ he said.

The locality falls under T15 SRMC Police station limits. Vexed over the issue I raised complaints with the SRMC Police about 10 times, he said.

“Even the police just make a visit and go. No action is taken to prevent the apartment,” he added. When the public raises a complaint using emergency numbers, they visit the spot and ask whether the complainant lives on the street and why he uses the street, he said. “The police have powers to take action against such public nuisances but they are not using their power. They should take stringent action against the building owners to stop sewage discharge, “ he urged.