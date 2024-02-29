Citizen Connect: Public convenience ready, but not for public

CHENNAI: For over two months, a public toilet has not been opened to the public at West Cemetery Road in Old Washermanpet. People complain that the toilet has only been used by the workers at a tea stall and maintained by them and not the civic body.



“The corporation public toilet constructed a few months ago is yet to be opened to the public. It is the busiest market place so it has a more floating population, since the toilet is not open for public access they are forced to defecate in public places. The toilets should be maintained by the civic body instead, the key is being given to the nearby shopkeeper, “ said R Ramesh, a resident of Old Washermanpet.

The street vendors and general people are unaware of the key access to the public toilet. Only known people get the key to use the toilet. Also, the toilet can be used only by men and there are no facilities for women to use the toilet. Even though the local body authorities and ward councillors are aware of the issue, no steps have been taken so far.

Having a lesser number of public toilets in north Chennai areas then why not a well-constructed one not opened to the public to freely access it, rued the residents and activists. “Since we don’t have access to the public toilet, either we have to use toilets in shops or ask for any houses. Not a single public toilet in the area is properly maintained by the corporation. Even if it is accessible it lacks basic facilities, “ lamented T Jamuna, a street vendor.

When contacted ward 51 councillor Niranjana Jagadeesan said that the nearby shop has access to the public toilet. Steps will be taken immediately and ensure the toilet is opened to public access.