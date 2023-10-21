Citizen Connect: Potholed roads in Choolai cries for attention ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: The plight of Choolai residents regarding roads is expected to be same as last year due to the potholed roads and shoddy repair works.

What with the onset of northeast monsoon, the roads are stagnated even after light showers, say residents.

Especially, the uneven roads laid at the junction of TK Mudali Street and VV Koil Street in Choolai and the surrounding areas are worst affected as water stagnate at knee-deep level.

A regular commuter who also raised a complaint on social media last year said, “I registered a complaint last year on one of the social media platforms, regarding water logging at TK Mudali Street. Due to uneven road laying, the water from the street flows into VV Koil Street, causing flooding.”

“Besides this, due to clogging of drains in the area, the rainwater too is unable to flow into the drain, causing major inconvenience to the public,” he added.

Based on the complaint filed by the resident, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has registered a complaint in November last year, assuring action, however, the condition remains the same, says residents.

Moreover, with numerous potholes in the area, Choolai roads are in bad condition posing various kinds of risks for commuters, residents, especially schoolchildren.

“During rainfall, navigating the roads in Choolai is a hurdle for people, especially for children who take the route for the daily commute to school and back home. With numerous potholes, the region is waiting for untoward incidents. Hope the government takes action soon,” a resident said.

The concerned department officials did not respond when contacted over the issue.