Citizen Connect: Perungalathur VLJ Avenue residents seek proper drains

CHENNAI: Nearly 100 families are residing in VLJ Avenue in Raghavendra Road Extension in Perungalathur which comes under the 55th Ward of the Tambaram corporation.

The residents have been complaining that they do not have a proper drainage facility in the street and even after handing over many petitions to all the officials concerned over the past five years, there were no steps taken to construct a proper drainage system and provide connections.

The residents said after Perungalathur was linked with Tambaram Corporation the officials promised to construct Storm Water Drains (SWD) at all the places but till now there has been no proper answer from anyone on when the same would be constructed at VLJ Avenue.

The residents said that all the roads in the locality have drainage facilities but only the Ragavendra Extension doesn’t have SWD despite it having hundreds of houses.

S Yamuna, a resident of the street, said that when it rains our street are flooded with drainage water, and the groundwater gets polluted.

She said her borewell water has become unusable now since it gets mixed with drainage. The residents said that during the monsoon they couldn’t even step outside the house and deadly creatures enter the houses frequently.

When contacted an official from the Tambaram Corporation said that he would look into the issue and take appropriate steps to construct a proper drainage facility at the earliest.