Citizen Connect: Perambur residents struggle with persistent sewage overflow

CHENNAI: For more than several months, the Perambur residents have been reeling with sewage overflow issues with little to no intervention from both government departments.

The residents of Ramachandran Street and Patel Road intersection have claimed that the sewage overflow had been causing great difficulty for residents. The streets in Ward 71 of Zone 6 have raised the issue both on social media networks and as a complaint to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

“To get the attention of government department officials, the residents in January through the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum had taken to social media to report the complaint, with several pictures,” said a resident of Ramachandran Street.

The resident claimed that though Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) responded to the complaint on social media and stated that the concern is being forwarded to concerned authorities, no action has been taken thereafter.

Subsequently, another resident said that owing to no response from both departments on the complaint, they have raised the issue yet again on February 5.

“Despite several complaints, there has been no response from GCC and CMWSSB. To our complaint on February 5, GCC stated that it would forward the complaint to the relevant department,” said another resident of Patel Road.

However, after a strong complaint, a resident said that few workers have been involved in digging up a pit. “We noticed a few workers digging up a pit to clear sewage when asked. We hope the issue is rectified, after months of pleading for action,” said Raghu Kumar, a resident of Perambur.

Meanwhile, CMWSSB officials claim that as workers are currently involved in work, it is expected to be completed soon.