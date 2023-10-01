Citizen Connect: Pedestrians suffer as traffic signal never blinks at Mehta Nagar junction

CHENNAI: A bustling junction in Mehta Nagar, Nungambakkam is plagued with a non-functional signal post, erected a year back.

The congested locality is turned into a nightmare every peak hour without the help of a signal at the Mehta nagar bus stop junction on Nelson Manickam Road. While pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road, motorists are made vulnerable to accidents.

The residents who were relieved when the poll for traffic signal was erected a year back. But their happiness have shortlived as months have gone but the signal isn’t coming to life.

“This junction is an accident prone spot as vehicles coming from Vada Agaram Road, Mehta Nagar Road, Anna Nagar, and T Nagar culminate at this junction. Traffic signal is an essesential facility at this locality to reduce road accidents,” said Akshay Kumar, a local resident.

“Accidents have become frequent in this stretch of the road. I cross the road five times per day at this part of the road. It is difficult for pedestrians to cross the road. Vehicles whirr past as there is no signal to make them stop or slow down. One year ago, they brought a traffic signal post and kept it over here; there have been no further developments yet,” said another resident, who owns a restaurant in the locality.

“Even though police personnel are deployed to handle the stretch, they go absent by noon. The public are left to fend for themselves,” said a pedestrian. DT Next tried to reach police officials. But efforts turned out to be futile as they failed to respond.