Citizen Connect: Passengers urge CMRL to fix LED route map

CHENNAI: While the ride on Chennai Metro Rail is often touted to be more comfortable and inclusive, several passengers for the past few months have pointed out a few minor infrastructure lacunae.

Though at present, there are announcements made on trains about the approaching stations and also screening of the same, passengers have pointed out that the LED Metro route map is often dysfunctional inside the trains. Passengers have pointed out that this causes difficulty during peak hours and to those who are not familiar with the languages spoken for the announcements.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an IT professional said, “I often notice that the LED route map is dysfunctional in most trains. Though there are announcements made, it is vital that such minor directions are also operational at all times.”

The passenger further added, “Yes, there are other announcements in place. But, I have noticed new commuters and non-natives looking at the LED route map to understand the route rather than listening to announcements. Hence, I urge Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to get it up and running in all cars.”

Besides this, another passenger urged additional automatic fare collection gates at all stations, as the crowd gathers in large numbers to scan the tickets, after disembarking the train.

No response from the department when contacted.