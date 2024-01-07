Citizen Connect: Parking of vehicles on road in Nungambakkam irks public

CHENNAI: Parking has been a major issue in the city and with the increase in number of vehicles the issue has only doubled.

It is no different on Valluvar Kottam High Road also. Residents of the area near the Nungambakkam Police Station have been lamenting about haphazard parking in the area.

Not only are residents and other motorists having trouble navigating on the particular stretch of the road, but the pedestrians are forced to use the busy road to walk as the pavement is already taken over by shops and bikes that are parked on it.

Both pedestrians and commuters are having a lot of trouble with it. Mostly two-wheelers are parked in the road taking up a larger area of the road.

The residents complain that all the vehicles parked on the road are of the customers who come to get food from the nearby restaurant and no efforts are taken on the part of officials regarding the issue.

“The vehicles parked in the road are of the customers who come to the nearby restaurant. This causes trouble for other vehicles and pedestrians who pass the way and especially when a bus passes through the way there is no space for others to go. The rush and parking issues will be more till noon 3 pm,” said a nearby shopkeeper.

The pavement on the roadside has been already encroached and the road indeed has been turned into a parking area for the customers.

“The officials do not control the parking on the road as the hotel has been owned by powerful people. There is a high chance for accidents in the area also,” fumed Rajendran, a resident.

When contacted Corporation Ward 113 member Prema Suresh said that the issue had been already brought to her notice and the Assistant Engineer was notified about the issue and will be looked into.

She also added that the complaints were received before and upon taking action for a few days vehicles were not parked on the road and now it is back like before.