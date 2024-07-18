Citizen connect: Palayakkaran Street in shambles, residents cry foul

CHENNAI: Residents of Ekkaduthangal as well as daily commuters who pass the area urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to re-lay road at Palayakkaran Street that was dug up for underground sewage maintenance work by the service department.

It has been over six months but the local body failed to re-lay or carry patchwork on the road which is also a bus route.

“Various departments dig up the road to carry out maintenance works in the area but they never re-lay or do patchwork on the damaged road. It is extremely difficult to travel on this road due to damaged road conditions. We are clueless and the authorities are lethargic and have failed to re-lay the road which is in front of many news organisations,” said R Shankar, a daily commuter from Alandur.

The road condition continues to be in a pathetic state and the civic body is not bothered to set things right. Doesn’t seem the authorities will act until a mishap happens. Even for moderate rain spells, there is water logging on the road due to damaged conditions. It is one of the busiest roads even during non-peak hours, yet there have been no steps taken by the civic body.

“With only three months for the northeast monsoon to begin and already the city witnessing intermittent spells, the authorities have not woken up. There have been regular inspections by higher officials of the nearby waterbody and they travel through this road but never bothered to repair. The GCC should re-lay the road before any untoward incident happens,” rued Thirumurthy M, a resident of Ekkaduthangal.

When contacted a senior official in Adyar Zone (Zone 13) said that several roads will be re-laid and the tender process for the same has been done.

The damaged roads will be re-laid before the onset of the monsoon.