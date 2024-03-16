Citizen Connect: Overflowing sewage raises a stink on Evening Bazaar Road

CHENNAI: Sewage overflow in the Evening Bazaar Road in Park Town, less than a kilometer away from the civic body headquarters Ripon Building, shows how worse the situation is, lament residents of the locality.

The open manhole and dirty water risking pedestrians and motorists hasn’t been addressed for a long period, the residents lament. The stench, the health risks it brings in are a problem for the people in the locality, especially for senior citizens.

Residents complain that this has been repeatedly occurring and no action has been taken from the part of the corporation. Praveen, a commuter who crosses this stretch, said that “sewage overflow is causing a lot of hardships. Officials must make arrangements to resolve it”.

The civic issue being reported in one of the busiest roads, located a kilometer away from the Chennai Central railway station and Rajiv Gandhi hospital, is seen as a sign of the menace across the city. This sewage overflow from the manhole leads to breeding mosquitoes and causing health issues. The water overflows through the busy road and the pedestrians struggle to walk through the area.

DT Next tried to reach the officials to get a response. But the efforts were futile.