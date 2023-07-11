Citizen connect: Overflowing sewage poses health hazard in Madipakkam

CHENNAI: Stinking, overflowing sewage near Madipakkam bus stop poses health hazard for the public. The residential area does not have an underground drainage connection, which results in sewage stagnation frequently. The public urged the civic body authorities to resolve the issue. They want government agencies to act swiftly to set it right before the onset of northeast monsoon.

“This has become a perennial problem in the locality. When the drainage gets blocked, the sewage overflows and stagnates on the road, which is a huge mess. The worst part is that the leak in the drainage system is opposite to Amma Unavagam, an eatery scores dependent on. Imagine the plight of the people having their food amid the horrible odour emanating from the drains,” wondered Seeni Sethuraman, a resident of Madipakkam.

The TNEB office and ward office of Chennai Corporation are also being constructed near the bus stop. The bus stop is also not far off the offices of wards 187 and 188, yet the civic body has not acted upon the issue. Residents urge the civic authorities to take into consideration health hazards as it is a public gathering place. Though the Corporation pumps out the sewerage on and off, the drainage gets stagnated after a few days.

Another resident lamented lack of monitoring on drainage overflowing on the road. “Lack of maintenance work in the drainage system is a serious concern. During the monsoon the situation worsens as the rainwater gets mixed with sewage and we are forced to walk in the dirty water,” said the resident.

When contacted, Ward 187 councillor J Shirley Thomas said that ad hoc measures have been taken by pumping out the stagnated sewage on the road. She assured that the issue will be taken up with the concerned department.