Citizen connect: Oil godown inside township poses health risk to residents

CHENNAI: Residents of a township near Vandalur have urged state health minister and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take strict action against an engine and lubricant oil godown functioning inside the residential area fearing health hazard

Casa Grande Urbano Owners Association in Vengadamangalam Road in Vengadamangalam are worried about air and ground water pollution because of the warehouse.

In a complaint to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the association said that a motor, engine and lubricant oil godown was found inside the residential plot without proper licence. They have also alleged that Casa Grande sold the township to them as a pure residential community.

“The oil godown was built in the residential plot during the Covid pandemic. The owner started using the residential plot for commercial purposes storing huge quantities of oil barrels inside the residential community. They pack the oil barrels and mix chemicals to create various industrial crude oil based products and repack them in smaller retail size containers for their retail business. It causes a severe safety, fire and health hazard for more than 200 families living inside our community,” the association said.

The petition highlighted that toxic air from the godown causes severe respiratory issues and lung infections for kids, as there is a playground opposite the godown. “The oil wastages caused by the repacking process are dumped underground which is spoiling groundwater. Oil layer could be seen in the well water of the neighbourhood,” the association alleged in the petition. Ramesh Gowthaman, president of the association, said that several complaints have been made to various government departments. “Based on our earlier complaint, TNPCB has conducted an inspection and found proof of pollution.”