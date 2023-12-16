Citizen Connect: Non-functional escalators at Egmore station irk public

CHENNAI: Non-functional escalators at the Egmore railway station is causing trouble to passengers for months. The station, that sees thousands of passengers each day.

DT Next had published an article on September 22 on an inoperable escalator in the railway station. Meanwhile on Wednesday, along with two escalators, the lift on the exit side also stopped functioning. The passengers travelling to long distance with luggage, especially elderly and specially challenged are the most suffering. The commuters travelling to the Egmore bus stand, Egmore metro station and people travelling to Chennai Central use the railway station exit to go outside.

“Climbing the stairs with the luggage is very difficult at this age. As both the lift and escalator is not operating, there is no other choice for me. If there was an escalator should not have struggled like this,” said R Ranganathan, an aged commuter. The travellers have to climb the stairs up and down to get the ticket which causes more difficulty, he added.

When contacted, a senior official attached with the Southern Railways said the escalators were dismantled for station development works and the issue regarding the lift will be checked.